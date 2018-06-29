Edgerton business owner sentenced after failing to pay taxes

MADISON, Wis. - The owner of Full Spectrum Building Components, Inc. in Edgerton was sentenced Friday for not paying taxes withheld from his employees' paychecks.

Gary Auerswald, 61, was sentenced to two years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release for his "pattern of nonpayment" and "dishonest behavior when faced with financial difficulty," according to Judge James Peterson, who ruled on the case.

Auerswald failed to collect and pay the company's payroll taxes, which were due on a quarterly basis to the IRS. Instead, the money went to business expenses and Auerswald's personal expenses.

Auerswald has also been ordered to pay over $590,000 in restitution.