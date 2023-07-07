MADISON, Wis. -- If you don't remember your grass ever looking this dry, you're not alone.
Over the last three months, south-central Wisconsin has only had around 4 inches of rain, which is about eight less than average.
MADISON, Wis. -- If you don't remember your grass ever looking this dry, you're not alone.
Over the last three months, south-central Wisconsin has only had around 4 inches of rain, which is about eight less than average.
Steve Vavrus, director of the Wisconsin State Climatology Office, says June is usually Wisconsin's wettest month, but this year brought one of the driest Mays and Junes on record, with the two-month period being Madison's driest since 1870.
Vavrus said a high pressure system in Wisconsin has been acting as a wall, especially in May and early June.
"It not only blocked the rainfall from reaching Wisconsin, but it also caused the outflow of warm, dry, smoke laden air from Canada," Vavrus said. "And so all of that's related to this drought too."
Meteorologists said this summer's drought comes as a shock after a particularly wet spring -- a swing in conditions known as a flash drought.
"I just can't remember a year when we were so wet and then suddenly so dry," Vavrus said.
Conditions like those currently afflicting Wisconsin's agriculture industry harken back to similar droughts in 2012 and 1988, with the latter of the two also having an unusually dry May and June.
In both 2012 and 1988, crops like corn were what took the brunt of the blow from the drought.
"What happens when you get to a mature stage of drought like we're in is that the plants, some of them, have released so much moisture that they don't have much left," Vavrus said. "And so then the evapotranspiration can be reduced. And when you get to that point, then there's great concern."
Precipitation eventually bounced back to near-average or average levels as late July and August approached, it was too late to be of significant help for farmers' crops. By then, soil moisture reserves had been severely depleted just when crops were reaching their stage of heaviest use.
While it's too early to say 2023 will face a similar fate for the remainder of the summer, Vavrus said there's still hope for farmers' crops at the end of the season.
"It's not too late to recover from this drought, but obviously the longer it goes, the bigger the impact," he said.
The climatology office recommends citizen scientists use condition monitoring observer reports to help weather analysts better predict weather in your area.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.