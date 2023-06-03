EB Beltline reopens at Gammon Road after crash Logan Reigstad Logan Reigstad Digital Producer Author twitter Author email Jun 3, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email First Warn Traffic Frame Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MADISON, Wis. -- All eastbound lanes of the Beltline have reopened at Gammon Road on Madison's west side Saturday after an earlier crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.The crash was reported around 11 a.m. At one point, all eastbound lanes were blocked, but drivers were able to get through the area on the left shoulder.As of 12:15 p.m., the scene has cleared.Further details were not immediately available.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Logan Reigstad Digital Producer Logan Reigstad is a digital producer for Channel3000.com. He can be contacted at lreigstad@wisctv.com. Author twitter Author email Follow Logan Reigstad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular 19-year-old from Middleton drowns in river in western Wisconsin Best of Madison 2023 Vote Now 'She always played at full speed': Sauk County hockey community remembers Reedsburg crash victim as dedicated competitor Southern Wisconsin athletes earn titles on first day of state track meet A 10-acre Monona estate with a storied past awaits new future Latest News EB Beltline reopens at Gammon Road after crash 19-year-old Verona man sentenced for illegal gun possession Man pleads guilty to making threats toward UW-Madison Getting good healthcare without a doctor’s visit, SSM pushes alternative care amid shortage Republicans schedule 1st presidential debate for Aug. 23 More News