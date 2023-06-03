Madison
MADISON, Wis. -- All eastbound lanes of the Beltline are closed at Gammon Road on Madison's west side Saturday morning due to a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
The crash was reported around 11 a.m. Drivers are able to get through the area on the left shoulder.
WisDOT expects the closure to last roughly two hours.
Further details were not immediately available.
Logan Reigstad is a digital producer for Channel3000.com. He can be contacted at lreigstad@wisctv.com.
