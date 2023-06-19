featured EB Beltline cleared at Fish Hatchery Road after crash Logan Reigstad Logan Reigstad Digital Producer Author twitter Author email Jun 19, 2023 55 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MADISON, Wis. -- All lanes of the eastbound Beltline have cleared near Fish Hatchery Road Monday evening following an earlier crash.The crash was reported shortly before 4:50 p.m. Multiple lanes had been blocked, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.A News 3 Now crew at the scene reported three vehicles were involved. Backups were being reported past Verona Road.Further details were not available.For the latest traffic conditions across the area, click or tap here.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Beltline Cannonball Path Bridge Crash Madison Traffic Logan Reigstad Digital Producer Logan Reigstad is a digital producer for Channel3000.com. He can be contacted at lreigstad@wisctv.com. Author twitter Author email Follow Logan Reigstad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Searchers find second campsite, other clues while looking for missing teen near Devil's Lake State Park Woman and horse dead, man injured after semi rear-ends Amish buggy 20-year-old man dead after downtown Madison shooting Dept. of Corrections searching for man reported missing from Thompson Correctional Center Darlington police arrest fifth man in child sexual assault investigation Latest News Spectrum awards $35,000 grant to Urban League of Greater Madison Eastbound lane of I-90/94 between Wisconsin Dells and Portage reopens after crash The story behind Juneteenth and how it became a federal holiday Trump's promise of payback for prosecution follows years of attacking democratic traditions Darlington police arrest fifth man in child sexual assault investigation More News