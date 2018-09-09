Eau Claire School District looks for new revenue sources

Dave Delozier

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - A Wisconsin school district is looking for new ways to raise revenue, such as naming rights or a virtual charter school.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the Eau Claire Area School District disclosed this spring that it's facing a $5.8 million deficit, despite a 2016 referendum that gave the district $87.9 million to fund teacher pay raises and additional staff.

School Board President Joe Luginbill says officials have already lobbied lawmakers for more aid, asked taxpayers for referendums and made budget cuts.

He says officials are now looking for new ways to raise money. Options include licensing and selling educational materials made in-house, creating virtual charter schools, creating adult education courses or partnering with banks on things like naming rights.

Luginbill says the district's large size gives it leverage in finding new revenue streams.