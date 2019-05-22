Eau Claire resident, officers help rescue small fawn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - Officers in Eau Claire helped rescue a fawn that was spotted in a storm drain Monday

The Eau Claire Police Department said a neighbor near Starr and Bellevue avenues called police shortly after 10 p.m. Monday to report hearing a baby deer crying. The caller and his children found the fawn in the drain.

Dashcam video posted to the department's Facebook page Wednesday shows officers, an area resident and his children helping pull the fawn from the drain. The resident went into the drain and lifted the baby out. The fawn can be seen trying to stand after it was rescued.

The officer then picked the baby up and brought it near the mother, who was nearby in a wooded area, police said.

