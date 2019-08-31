Eau Claire man arrested in Columbia County on suspicion of 8th OWI

Columbia County Sheriff's Office

MARCELLON, Wis. - An Eau Claire man was arrested in Columbia County on Friday night on suspicion of an eighth OWI.

According to a news release from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, a call was made at 6:26 p.m. to report a vehicle that failed to stop at the intersection of state highways 33 and 22 in the town of Marcellon.

Officials said the person who called to report the incident followed the vehicle until it stopped on the shoulder of State Highway 33 near State Highway 44.

The release said a deputy arrived and saw that the driver was impaired. Anthony Paul Tushkowski, 66, of Eau Claire, was later taken into custody.

In addition to being charged with an eighth offense OWI, Tushkowski was cited for open intoxicants, failure to yield the right of way, failure to stop at a stop sign, operating left of center and deviation from the designated lane.

