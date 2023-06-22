UW Credit Union members can get free EatStreet delivery fees for rest of year

eatstreet app on the phone

MADISON, Wis. -- Madison-based food delivery platform EatStreet plans to lay off more than two dozen of its drivers as it shifts to using third-party delivery services.

In a notice filed with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development on Wednesday, the company said it anticipates laying off 26 employees as part of the move. Those layoffs are expected to start on or around Aug. 21.