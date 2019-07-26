Madison-based EatStreet confirms data breach

Courtesy of Bill Graf and Mike Klein

MADISON, Wis. - EatStreet Chief Executive Officer Matt Howard released a statement Friday for the data breach that affected the company in May.

According to Howard, an unauthorized third party accessed the company's database. Immediate action was taken to secure the data and eliminate the third party's access. An external IT forensics firm was hired to investigate the breach.

Howard's statement said several precautions were taken, including informing app users whose personal information was affected. Howard said EatStreet also provided further steps that users could take to protect their information.

"Moving forward, we are committed to maintaining strong security measures to protect the information we hold and continue to work with outside experts to identify other measures we can take to maintain and improve our security controls," Howard said.

