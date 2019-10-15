Eatstreet announces winning candidate for Curd Nerd position

MADISON, Wis. - Eatstreet announced the winning candidate for its Curd Nerd position Tuesday, which is also National Cheese Curd Day.

The winner, Chris Attaway, starts her statewide trek to eat as many cheese curds as she possibly can over a 10-day period. The campaign kicks off today in Madison and will visit Milwaukee, Green Bay, Eau Claire and other Wisconsin cities on her quest for the best cheese curds in the state.

“Honestly, I’ve been preparing for this position all my life,” Attaway said. “This, frankly, may be the most important job in Wisconsin – or at least the coolest – and I definitely won’t disappoint. This is a calling from the curds that I’m ready to answer.”

With over 900 applicants for the position, Attaway stood out from the crowd with a resume that stressed her food knowledge. When she moved to Wisconsin, she started a blog focused on all of Wisconsin's historical cuisine.

“We won’t say our Curd Nerd is doing Wisconsin’s most important job – but we won’t not say that, either,” said Matt Howard, EatStreet’s CEO and co-founder. “Chris is a great hire, and we can’t wait to watch her make the position her own … but honestly we’re just really interested to see how many curds she’s going to eat in two weeks.”

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.