Eastbound lane of I-90/94 between Wisconsin Dells and Portage reopens after crash

Kyle Jones
Jun 19, 2023

BARABOO, Wis. -- Eastbound traffic is back open on I-90/94 between Wisconsin Dells and Portage after one lane was blocked for about an hour and a half due to a crash Monday afternoon.

The crash was first reported at around 2:50 p.m., with the vehicles involved blocking the right eastbound lane.

Video from the scene showed multiple ambulances responding to the crash. It is unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash or how many people, if any, were injured.

Traffic was backed up for multiple miles during the height of the lane closure, with delays backing up to Wisconsin Dells. Residual delays may remain as the traffic congestion clears up.

For the latest traffic conditions across the area, click or tap here.

COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.