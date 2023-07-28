Madison
July 28, 2023 @ 11:25 am
Digital Producer
MADISON, Wis. -- The eastbound Beltline has reopened at Stoughton Road following a Friday afternoon multi-vehicle crash.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the crash was reported around 2:25 p.m.
Traffic backups extended as far as John Nolen Drive near their peak and are likely to continue through the start of the evening commute.
Crews had fully cleared the scene just before 3:50 p.m.
Further details were not immediately available.
Initially, two left lanes of the Beltline were closed, but one lane opened once crews were able to clear one of the vehicles out of the way.
For the latest traffic conditions across the area, click or tap here.
