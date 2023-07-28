Eastbound Beltline reopens at Stoughton Road following multi-vehicle crash Logan Reigstad Logan Reigstad Digital Producer Author twitter Author email Jul 28, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Courtesy: WisDOT. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MADISON, Wis. -- The eastbound Beltline has reopened at Stoughton Road following a Friday afternoon multi-vehicle crash.According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the crash was reported around 2:25 p.m.Traffic backups extended as far as John Nolen Drive near their peak and are likely to continue through the start of the evening commute.Crews had fully cleared the scene just before 3:50 p.m.Further details were not immediately available.Initially, two left lanes of the Beltline were closed, but one lane opened once crews were able to clear one of the vehicles out of the way.For the latest traffic conditions across the area, click or tap here.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wisconsin Department Of Transportation Beltline Madison Crash Logan Reigstad Digital Producer Author twitter Author email Follow Logan Reigstad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular News 3 Now Investigates: A Sauk Prairie police officer and a mysterious crash UW Health announces plans to expand University Hospital, East Madison Hospital ALERT DAY for severe weather this evening - Jacob Madison police name two suspects in fatal east side shooting Wisconsin man sues to keep boaters off flooded private land Latest News Eastbound Beltline reopens at Stoughton Road following multi-vehicle crash Vilas and Warner beaches staffed with lifeguards with Goodman Pool closed during All-City Swim Meet Senators rebuke Wisconsin congressman who yelled vulgarities at high school-age pages Sen. McConnell says he plans to serve his full term as leader despite questions about his health Wisconsin man sues to keep boaters off flooded private land More News