MADISON, Wis. -- East Washington Ave. will close in both directions from Blair Street to Webster Street beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday, the City of Madison announced Tuesday.Crews will work to mill of the existing layer of asphalt ahead of scheduled resurfacing. The sidewalks will remain open and Metro Transit routes in the area will be detoured.The street is slated to reopen by 6 a.m. on Sunday.