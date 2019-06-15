East Madison community responds to Buckeye Road construction

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Buckeye Road reconstruction between Monona Drive and Stoughton Road will begin Monday.

Construction to fix Buckeye Rd. (between Monona and Stoughton) will start on Monday. Traffic will be closed during the project. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/UMar2Bg1kJ — Gabriella Bachara (@gabriellabachar) June 15, 2019

Some residents are worried about the safety of the project.

"The first priority is safety," resident Judy Lange said. "I don't think this is a safe plan."

Lange said Buckeye Road is busy with traffic and unsafe for pedestrians and bikers.

"All of the work trucks that come off of Highway 51 use this Highway AB, which is Buckeye Road, and it is a very busy stretch," Lange said.

Lange and her husband, John Lange, said the plans include putting a crosswalk at the end of their driveway.

"It's very unsafe here," John Lange said. "We've had cars come off numerous times. They've struck our trees and our vehicle, and so we just don't think it is very safe to put a crosswalk right next to our driveway."

Ron McClintic lives down the street. He thinks the road needs to be fixed and that he won't be bothered by the inconvince.

"Given the fact that the road that is torn up is going to get fixed, the temporary pain of the construction is well worth it," McClintic said.

The road is mostly lined with houses, but there are a few businesses affected, including Lake Edge Seafood Co.

"I hope that we have very loyal customers that will find a way to get to us," owner Rob Kitto said. "It might be a little inconvenient for a few months."

