East High School students find cameras in their hotel rooms during school-sponsored conference

MINNEAPOLIS - Students from Madison's East High School reportedly found recording devices in their hotel rooms when they were staying at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Minneapolis.

East High School has put a school teacher on leave, according to the district's public information officer Timothy LeMonds. He said the choice was made to put the teacher on leave as a precaution.

Minneapolis police are looking into the investigation and have alerted Madison police about the case.

Students from both East High School and West High School were at the school-sponsored conference, but only students from East High School found the devices in their rooms. The investigation is still continuing.

