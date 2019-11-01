Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Early snow delays already late crop harvests Early snow delays already late crop harvests

JANESVILLE, Wis. - The early arrival of snow brought harvesting to a temporary stop after a long, wet season.

Nick Venable, a farmer, said his harvest was about halfway completed when the snow arrived at the end of October.

"Snow is what we dread. Especially, usually in later November, but this year it showed up a month early," Venable said.

Harvests were already delayed this year because of the rain and moisture in the ground. Now, the work could be pushed back by another week.

"All of the snow will need to be melted off for us to come in here and then again also the ground will be even more saturated than it already was. So, to get trucks in and out of the field is going to be, you know, almost impossible," Venable said.

The snow affects plants, crops and the machinery used during harvest.

Snowy corn! Farmers are temporarily delayed from harvest (again) because of current weather conditions. All of the snow needs to melt before the machines can get back into the fields. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/wsfIvwMPsW — Gabriella Bachara (@GabbyBachara) October 31, 2019

"The worry is with all of this snow on the ear and on the plant., when (the crop) goes through the combine, the snow will plug up the sieves on the combine and so then that prevents the grain from falling through and for us to be able to capture it will spread out on the fields," Venable said.

Venable said his crops should survive this current amount of snow.

"The quality should still hold up," Venable said. "The worry is now with too much of a snow load on causing the crop to fall down and then prevent harvest and then also with soy beans the pod swelling up and having soy beans fall into the ground which are not harvestable."

Venable is hoping to be back in the fields next week, but unpredictable weather could deter him even longer.

"We are going to be into November tomorrow and a long ways to go yet with harvest," Venable said.

