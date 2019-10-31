BREAKING NEWS

Early season snowstorm slowing commute, trick-or treaters

Posted: Oct 31, 2019 07:38 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 07:38 AM CDT

MILWAUKEE - A large storm system moving through the Midwest is delivering some early season snow to much of Wisconsin.

Trick-or-treaters will be trudging through as much as 6 inches of snow to the south this Halloween. Forecasters expect lesser amounts elsewhere, including near Lake Michigan.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory until 3 p.m. Thursday from northeastern Wisconsin to southern counties. Falling snow is slowing the morning commute. In Milwaukee County the interstate system was slick.

Temperatures Thursday night are expected to drop to the 20s.

