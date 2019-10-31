Early season snowstorm slowing commute, trick-or treaters
MILWAUKEE - A large storm system moving through the Midwest is delivering some early season snow to much of Wisconsin.
Trick-or-treaters will be trudging through as much as 6 inches of snow to the south this Halloween. Forecasters expect lesser amounts elsewhere, including near Lake Michigan.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory until 3 p.m. Thursday from northeastern Wisconsin to southern counties. Falling snow is slowing the morning commute. In Milwaukee County the interstate system was slick.
Temperatures Thursday night are expected to drop to the 20s.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
Farm worker becomes trapped from waist down in 12-inch tube, suffers severe injuries, sheriff says
Next Story
MFD: Woman found barefoot outside after candle catches living room curtains on fire
Local And Regional News
- MFD: Woman found barefoot outside after candle catches living room curtains on fire
- Snowstorm prompts Elkhorn to cancel Halloween trick-or-treating, reschedule
- Five injured in Highway 51 crash; teen arrested for OWI, driving stolen vehicle
- List: Trick-or-treating times for communities across southern Wisconsin
- Janesville Police Department K-9 recovering from surgery to amputate toe
- Masked man pushed into Muir Field Road home, stole items, injured victim