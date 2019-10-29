Early-season snow sparks excitement at Tyrol Basin
From scares to the slopes
Southern Wisconsin had just a little over six months in between accumulating snowfalls to enjoy spring, summer and fall.
Official snow total for Madison from this first round is 3.2".— Dave Caulfield (@DaveCaulfield_) October 29, 2019
We went only 183 days (April 27-October 28) between 1"+ snowfalls in Madison. That's the second shortest streak on record! Shortest is 1990 (152 days, May 10-October 10)#wiwx #Octsnowber @WISCTV_News3
This early bout of winter weather has many at Tyrol Basin excited that winter sports season is almost here.
The owner and general manager at Tyrol Basin, Nathan McGree, says his staff got the first runs of the season under their belts Tuesday morning, with 3 inches of fresh powder at their disposal.
"This is the earliest we've seen snow in quite a while, so it's exciting, McGree said. "It's what we wait for all summer long; we sit and sweat and we try to get everything in shape. And now, the snow comes and we're anxious."
While snow events like this one help southern Wisconsin get into the right mindset for winter sports, what officials want more than anything are consistently cold temperatures.
"The snow is helpful because it gets everybody excited and thinking about skiing, snowboarding or tubing, but we just need cold weather and we can do Mother Nature's job for her," McGree explained.
Officials hope this snow is a sign that points to a long and enjoyable ski and snowboarding season in the months to come.
If Mother Nature cooperates, officials at Tyrol Basin said they want to start making snow on Halloween, and have the park open in some capacity by Saturday.
