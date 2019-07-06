Early morning house fire destroys Newville home
NEWVILLE, Wis. - A house on East Meadow Circle experienced a fire Friday that was called in by neighbors to the Edgerton Fire Department at 12:08 a.m.
About a dozen fire departments rushed to the scene, with the Edgerton Fire Department as the leading agency.
The Edgerton Fire Department confirmed Friday night that there have been no injuries, although six people were inside the home at the time of the fire.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Portage woman almost scammed by man claiming to be Wisconsin lottery winner
- Mercyhealth patients' personal information may have been accessed
- Car stolen in string of auto break-ins found abandoned 8 miles away, police say
- Want to spend all summer at the beach? Here's how to keep the lakes healthy, beaches open
- Madison bookstore raising money to help migrants detained at border
- Revoked driver receives 39th operating after revocation citation, sheriff says