Early morning house fire destroys Newville home

NEWVILLE, Wis. - A house on East Meadow Circle experienced a fire Friday that was called in by neighbors to the Edgerton Fire Department at 12:08 a.m.

About a dozen fire departments rushed to the scene, with the Edgerton Fire Department as the leading agency.

The Edgerton Fire Department confirmed Friday night that there have been no injuries, although six people were inside the home at the time of the fire.

