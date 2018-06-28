E. coli levels back down, water quality advisory lifted for most of Rock County

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Additional testing done earlier this week has deemed most waters originally found to have high levels of E. coli are back to safe levels, according to a release.

Surface water testing done last week indicated high levels of E. coli bacteria in several streams and rivers in Rock County, according to a news release.

Rock County Public Health Department officials said they do routine tests at beaches and recreational surface waters during warm weather months.

The sampling taken last week indicated E. coli levels in excess of 1,000 colony forming units per 100 mLs for water at 16 locations. Officials said at this level the water may not be suitable for recreational activities that could result in water ingestion because it causes a risk of intestinal illness.

As of Monday, E. coli levels had dropped below 1,000 units at all locations, except Lake Leota in Evansville, according to the release. The water quality advisory was lifted for all areas except Lake Leota.