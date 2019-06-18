E-bikes invade Madison, starting today all city rental bikes are electric
MADISON, Wis. - Madison is known as one of the most bike-friendly cities in the country, and now you might be able to call it one of the best places to take a spin on an electric bike.
As of today, all Madison BCycle red rental bikes are being switched out for white E-Bikes. The bikes can go up to 17 mph on the electric setting, but you can also turn it off and just ride it like a regular three-speed bike.
BCycle is a subsidiary of Trek Bike. BCycle executive's director, Morgan Ramaker, said they hope it will get more commuters out of their vehicles and onto bikes.
"E-bikes are great. They allow people to go further, faster and help people who don't feel strong enough to bike to feel confident," Ramaker said."It really opens it up when it's bike-share because it's more affordable."
A half hour on an e-bike costs $5. Yearly and monthly memberships are also available.
Many of the red bikes will be donated to the charity World Vision.
There are about 45 BCycle stations set up all around Madison. Click here for locations.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
UPDATE: 18-year-old shot by Mount Pleasant officer was armed, officials said
Next Story
High-speed chase begins at Walmart in Monona, ends in residential Fitchburg
Local And Regional News
- High-speed chase begins at Walmart in Monona, ends in residential Fitchburg
- How to find affordable fitness in Madison
- Police share photo of wanted woman who stole car with partner in Janesville
- Police: Man with gun on porch threatens man outside
- 66-year-old woman dead after crash in Iowa County, sheriff's officials report
- Triumph over tragedy: How one woman's story lives on after organ donation