E-bikes invade Madison, starting today all city rental bikes are electric

Madison BCycle

MADISON, Wis. - Madison is known as one of the most bike-friendly cities in the country, and now you might be able to call it one of the best places to take a spin on an electric bike.

As of today, all Madison BCycle red rental bikes are being switched out for white E-Bikes. The bikes can go up to 17 mph on the electric setting, but you can also turn it off and just ride it like a regular three-speed bike.

BCycle is a subsidiary of Trek Bike. BCycle executive's director, Morgan Ramaker, said they hope it will get more commuters out of their vehicles and onto bikes.

"E-bikes are great. They allow people to go further, faster and help people who don't feel strong enough to bike to feel confident," Ramaker said."It really opens it up when it's bike-share because it's more affordable."

A half hour on an e-bike costs $5. Yearly and monthly memberships are also available.

Many of the red bikes will be donated to the charity World Vision.

There are about 45 BCycle stations set up all around Madison. Click here for locations.



