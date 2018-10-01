Livestream

WEATHER ALERT

There are 3 areas under alert.

News

Dwellings Furniture to open new location in Fitchburg

New spot will replace current location

Posted: Oct 01, 2018 11:35 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 01, 2018 11:35 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Dwellings Furniture, a furniture and interior design company, is breaking ground on a new store in Fitchburg this week.

According to a release, the shop will replace its current showroom on D'Onofrio Road on the west side of Madison.

The new Fitchburg space will have more room and more variety, including outdoor patio options. In addition to the furniture, Dwellings also offers interior design consultations for $150.

The new location will be on Hardrock Road, between Pet Supplies Plus Madison and Princeton Club.

This Friday from 4 to 5 p.m., the company will host a ground breaking with representatives from KSW Construction and the city of Fitchburg. There will be free lemonade and cookies. Additionally, the first 15 people will receive a $25 Dwellings gift card.

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration