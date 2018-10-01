Dwellings Furniture to open new location in Fitchburg
New spot will replace current location
MADISON, Wis. - Dwellings Furniture, a furniture and interior design company, is breaking ground on a new store in Fitchburg this week.
According to a release, the shop will replace its current showroom on D'Onofrio Road on the west side of Madison.
The new Fitchburg space will have more room and more variety, including outdoor patio options. In addition to the furniture, Dwellings also offers interior design consultations for $150.
The new location will be on Hardrock Road, between Pet Supplies Plus Madison and Princeton Club.
This Friday from 4 to 5 p.m., the company will host a ground breaking with representatives from KSW Construction and the city of Fitchburg. There will be free lemonade and cookies. Additionally, the first 15 people will receive a $25 Dwellings gift card.
