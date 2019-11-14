Dunn County squad car rear-ended, drivers reminded to ‘move over or slow down'
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. - Deputies are reminding drivers to "move over or slow down" after a squad car was rear-ended.
The Sheriff's Office said a deputy was helping a disabled vehicle on I-94 Wednesday when his squad car was rear-ended, according to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
Law enforcement officials said no one was injured in the crash, but they are reminding drivers to "move over or slow down" if you see a stopped emergency or maintenance vehicle with its emergency lights on.
