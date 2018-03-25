Dunn County Sheriff's Office investigates homicide
SPRING BROOK, Wis. - The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is investigating the killing of a 24-year-old Eau Claire man.
The agency said in a Sunday statement that a suspect has been identified, and the Dunn County District Attorney is likely to file charges later in the week. Authorities say the man's body was discovered Friday in a car in Dunn County.
The office says it's clear his injuries weren't self-inflicted. Authorities didn't name the victim or the suspect in the statement, and officials say the investigation is ongoing.
