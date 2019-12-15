Dumpster fire in parking garage extinguished by sprinkler

MADISON, Wis. - Fire officials responded to an apartment complex in the 2500 block of Winnebago Street on Saturday after receiving a report of a fire alarm going off, according to a news release.

According to the release, a dumpster fire ignited inside an underground parking garage. When fire officials arrived, they found an automatic sprinkler had activated above the dumpster and extinguished the fire.

Engine Co. 3 responded to the call.

