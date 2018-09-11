Dump truck full of dirt strikes SUV injuring 3

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. - Three people were injured when a dump truck struck an SUV in the town of Cottage Grove Tuesday morning, according to a news release.

At 7:31 a.m. Dane County sheriff’s deputies along with multiple other agencies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 12 west at Femrite Drive, officials said.

Deputies are out at a 2 vehicle rollover crash on US Hwy 12 & 18 at Femrite in the Town of Cottage Grove. They will be working on clearing the scene and the highway will be blocked for the next couple of hours. pic.twitter.com/7N3rKXoSpI — Dane County Sheriff (@DaneSheriff) September 11, 2018

A Subaru Forester driven by Shelley Sparkes-Egner, of Madison, with a juvenile passenger, was headed north on Siggelkow Road, the sheriff's office said. At the stop sign on Highway 12, Sparkes-Egner proceeded north through the intersection toward Femrite Drive and was struck by a Peterbilt dump truck driving west on Highway 12.

The driver of the dump truck, Casey Achenbach of Belleville, swerved in an unsuccessful attempt to miss the Subaru and flipped onto its side, spilling dirt onto the highway, according to the release. The dump truck struck the front passenger side of the Subaru.

The sheriff's office said Sparkes-Egner, her juvenile passenger, and Achenbach were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. All three were wearing seat belts when the crash occurred.

Westbound Highway 12 is expected to be shut down until about noon, officials said.