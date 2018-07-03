8-year-old boy helps rescue 10 ducklings trapped on roof downtown

MADISON, Wis. - Authorities are saying an 8-year-old boy from Stoughton is responsible for saving the lives of 10 ducklings he found trapped on a roof in Downtown Madison.

The ducklings were stuck on top of a four-story apartment building on Doty Street when young Drake Bennett found them Sunday. Drake told News 3 he was worried about them.

I felt bad for them," Drake said. "They were all alone."

"We saw the mother around, but they were clearly in a place they couldn't get out and, if they did, they were four stories up so they wouldn't have made it," Patrice Bennett, Drake's mother, said.

With the help of police and residents who live in the building, Drake was able to rescue all of the ducklings. The mother duck followed the rescue team to the lake, where the duck family was released.

"I felt happy that they were sent back to the wild," Drake said. "I'm not sure how they got up there but they won't be going back up there."

Courtesy Patrice Bennett Ten baby ducks and their mother duck were trapped in the roof of a Doty Street apartment building Sunday, police said. Drake, 8, who discovered the ducks, helped rescue the critters with Madison officer Steve Mackesey. The mother duck followed the rescue team to the lake for release.