Dubuque officials to update sexual harassment policy

DUBUQUE, Iowa - Dubuque officials are working to update the city's 27-year-old sexual harassment policy.

The Telegraph Herald reports that the policy, which was last updated in the early 1990s, is being reviewed following the resignation of former Dubuque Fire Department Capt. Jim Abitz.

Abitz had been accused of making inappropriate comments to an intern for the city.

City Council Member Kate Larson says she learned in May that the city hadn't updated its sexual harassment policy in some time, noting that current policy doesn't mention electronic forms of sexual harassment.

City personnel manager Randy Peck says the sexual harassment policy and several other administrative policies are being reviewed this year.

Peck says officials have reviewed the policy periodically in the past and had determined that it didn't need to be updated.