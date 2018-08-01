Dubuque man dies from injuries suffered in motorcycle crash

FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Wis. - A Dubuque man has died from injuries he sustained in a motorcycle crash in Lafayette County.

Deputies say it happened on Saturday at 11:10 a.m. in the 7000 block of County Road F, in Fayette Township.

Officials say Dennis Hartke, 67, was flown from the scene by UW Hospitals’ Med Flight. He had life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office was notified that Hartke had died as a result of the injuries he sustained in the crash.