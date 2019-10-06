Dryhootch fundraiser raises funds for veterans
MADISON, Wis. - With plenty of music, food and more to go around, the Dryhootch fundraiser brought the community together on behalf of veterans.
Funds from the event will be used to replace the nonprofit's driving vehicle which gives 190 rides per month to veterans.
