Drunken pedestrian struck by side mirror of vehicle cited, officials say

MADISON, Wis. - A drunken pedestrian who was struck by a passing vehicle early Friday was cited, police said.

The Madison Fire Department said the 19-year-old woman was walking on Langdon Street at Henry Street around midnight.

In his blog, Madison Police Chief Mike Koval said the woman stepped into the roadway and was hit by the side mirror of a passing vehicle.

According to the report, the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with officials. The pedestrian initially fled from the scene.

Friends of the woman told the fire department crew that the woman had suffered an injury. Her friends escorted the EMTs to the woman's apartment, where they found her, examined her injury and advised her to go to the hospital.

According to the report, the woman told first responders she remembered getting hit by the vehicle but couldn't recall specifics about the incident.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries. She was cited on suspicion of sudden pedestrian movement.

