Drunken driving caused rollover crash into cornfield, Rock County authorities say

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. - The driver of a sport-utility-vehicle that crashed and rolled over into a cornfield early Sunday morning was intoxicated, officials in Rock County said.

The crash happened at 4:04 a.m. just off County Highway S and County Highway BT, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office. The SUV was going eastbound on County Highway BT and failed to stop at the intersection, causing it to hit a ditch, roll over several times and come to a stop in a cornfield with the roof facing west, officials said.

The driver as well as the front seat passenger were wearing seat belts. The back seat passenger was not wearing a seat belt and suffered substantial injuries, authorities said.

The driver, Cori Reed, 35 and from Freeport, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of causing injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, causing great bodily harm by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and operating while intoxicated.