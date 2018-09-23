Drunken driving caused rollover crash into cornfield, Rock County authorities say
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. - The driver of a sport-utility-vehicle that crashed and rolled over into a cornfield early Sunday morning was intoxicated, officials in Rock County said.
The crash happened at 4:04 a.m. just off County Highway S and County Highway BT, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office. The SUV was going eastbound on County Highway BT and failed to stop at the intersection, causing it to hit a ditch, roll over several times and come to a stop in a cornfield with the roof facing west, officials said.
The driver as well as the front seat passenger were wearing seat belts. The back seat passenger was not wearing a seat belt and suffered substantial injuries, authorities said.
The driver, Cori Reed, 35 and from Freeport, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of causing injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, causing great bodily harm by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and operating while intoxicated.
Local And Regional News
- New Wisconsin nonprofit emphasizes ethics in politics
- Cyclists raise concerns about Milwaukee streetcar
- Drunken driving caused rollover crash into cornfield, Rock County authorities say
- Highway 12 westbound lanes to close at I-39/90/94 interchange on Monday
- In governor's races, Trump emerges as a defining issue
- Armed robbery reported at Marco's Pizza in Janesville