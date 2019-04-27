Drunken driver speeds over 100 mph on Beltline, crashes into vehicle, police say

MADISON, Wis. - An alleged drunken driver is facing a first operating while intoxicated offense after speeding over 100 mph on the Beltline and crashing into another vehicle during stop-and-go traffic Friday, officials said.

According to the Madison Police Department, a 26-year-old woman was speeding on the left shoulder of the Beltline between John Nolen Drive and South Towne Drive at about 5:30 p.m., during rush hour.

The driver crashed into another vehicle, whose occupants were treated for minor injuries, police said.

The woman then attempted to walk away from the crash. Dane County Sheriff deputies apprehended the her. She was reportedly combative and uncooperative with officers and paramedics.

The suspect is facing charges of resisting arrest, battery to an officer and miscellaneous traffic offenses in addition to a first OWI. Police are investigating the incident.

