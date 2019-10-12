Drunken driver sentenced to 7 years in fatal crash

Jason Morrison/freeimages.com

MILWAUKEE - A drunken driver who fled from a fatal crash in Milwaukee has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

The Journal Sentinel reports 30-year-old Dennis Thomas Jr. was sentenced Thursday but avoided a homicide conviction because the other driver had gone through a stop sign.

The crash occurred after 2 a.m. on April 7. Twenty-eight-year-old LaTisha DuPree died of massive injuries in the crash.

Thomas was initially charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, but further investigation revealed DuPree had sped through a stop sign and into the path of Thomas, who was speeding but did brake right before the impact.

