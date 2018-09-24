Drunken driver flees from police 3 times, backs into police car, gets stuck on retaining wall

Channel3000.com Web Staff --

BARABOO, Wis. - A drunken driver found asleep at the wheel Saturday morning drove away from police three times, backed into a deputy’s patrol vehicle and tried to rock his truck free from a retaining wall, deputies said.

Sauk County sheriff’s deputies responded around 11:10 a.m. to the area of Terrytown and Cornfield roads for a report of a truck doing donuts in a field, according to a release.

Deputies found a vehicle in the yard of a private residence with a driver, 20-year-old Quentin D. Labansky, passed out in the front seat, officials said. When deputies made contact with Labansky, he started to back up and hit one of the patrol vehicles parked in the driveway.

Labansky then drove forward through the yard and sped off, according to the release. Deputies pursued Labansky for a short time until he stopped and appeared to be cooperating with deputies, until he sped off again through the yard of another residence and then onto Terrytown Road.

Deputies terminated the pursuit, but Labansky’s truck was eventually seen in Baraboo, where officers attempted to stop it again, officials said. Labansky drove into a yard in Ridge Street and got hung up on a retaining wall.

Labansky continued to rock the truck, attempting to free it from the retaining wall, according to the release. Officers had to break out both windows and hit Labansky with a Taser to get him to comply.

Labansky was arrested on tentative charges of eluding, OWI with a controlled substance, hit-and-run causing property damage, operating after suspension and operating without insurance. He also faces tentative charges of burglary and theft from an incident not related to the pursuits.