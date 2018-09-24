Drunken driver faces new homicide charge after passenger in crash dies, officials say

News

A passenger involved in crash in Rock County early Sunday morning has died, officials said.

The driver of a sport-utility-vehicle that crashed and rolled over into a cornfield around 4 a.m. morning was intoxicated, officials in Rock County said.

The crash happened just off County Road S and County Road BT, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office. The SUV was going eastbound on County Highway BT and failed to stop at the intersection, causing it to hit a ditch, roll over several times and come to a stop in a cornfield with the roof facing west, officials said.

The driver, as well as the front seat passenger, were wearing seat belts. The 27-year-old back seat passenger was not wearing a seat belt and suffered substantial injuries, authorities said. The back seat passenger later died at Mercy Main Hospital as a result of his injuries.

The driver, Cori Reed, 35, of Freeport, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, causing injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, first offense operating while intoxicated and failure to stop for a stop sign.

