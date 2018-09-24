Drunken driver faces new homicide charge after passenger in crash dies, officials say

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

A passenger involved in crash in Rock County early Sunday morning has died, officials said.

The driver of a sport-utility-vehicle that crashed and rolled over into a cornfield around 4 a.m. morning was intoxicated, officials in Rock County said.

The crash happened just off County Road S and County Road BT, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office. The SUV was going eastbound on County Highway BT and failed to stop at the intersection, causing it to hit a ditch, roll over several times and come to a stop in a cornfield with the roof facing west, officials said.

The driver, as well as the front seat passenger, were wearing seat belts. The 27-year-old back seat passenger was not wearing a seat belt and suffered substantial injuries, authorities said. The back seat passenger later died at Mercy Main Hospital as a result of his injuries.

The driver, Cori Reed, 35, of Freeport, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, causing injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, first offense operating while intoxicated and failure to stop for a stop sign.