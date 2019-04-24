Drug used to detect cancer will soon be manufactured in Beloit: What that means for you

ROCK COUNTY - A radioactive isotope used to detect the spread of cancer will soon be manufactured in Beloit. Rock County has taken another step toward becoming a national hub for medical molybdenum-99 production and distribution.

The Beloit-based startup NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes announced it has closed the loophole on a $100-million financing deal to boost its capacity to process and produce moly-99, according to the Janesville Gazette.

So what does that mean?

Moly-99 is injected into a patient to target specific organs and allow doctors to see if cancer has spread, coronary artery disease is present, or to diagnose disease of the gallbladder, lungs, or other organs.

Before this new, localized deal, medical technologists weren't able to do perform certain tests with moly-99 because of a severe shortage.

The isotope has never been produced in the United States previously. It is regularly imported from South Africa and Belgium, which is an extremely expensive and impractical process. Moly-99 naturally decays within hours, meaning companies can't store it for long.

Production of the cancer-detecting isotope is likely a few years off, though.

NorthStar still has to receive approval from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration. Moly-99 would then be produced in the company's bases in Beloit and Columbia, Missouri.

