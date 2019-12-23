Drone used to locate missing person in Richland County

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. - Richland County sheriff's deputies used a drone to find a man who walked away from a group home at 9:05 a.m. on Dec. 17.

According to a release, the man walked away from a group home on County Highway I near County Highway G in Forest Township.

The man had been missing 30 to 45 minutes, and group home staff members had tried to find him, but could not.

Lt. Dane Kanable and deputy Ken Moe responded and got details of the missing man.

The release said a search started afterward, and Kanable asked for a drone and pilot be sent to the scene. It took 20 minutes for the man to be located by the drone after it launched in the area. He was found sitting in a wooded area northwest of the residence.

The release said the man was found cold but uninjured and was then taken back to the group home.

The release said the drone was purchased in 2017 with donated funds.

"With Tuesday's cold conditions, the success of the drone saved valuable time and possible exposure injury to the subject.," the release said.

