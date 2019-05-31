Drivers of tractor, semitruck identified after crash in Grant County, sheriff says
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office has identified the drivers of a tractor and a semitruck involved in a crash near Platteville on Wednesday night.
First responders were called to a crash on Highway 151 near Southwest Road just after 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Brandon Lange, of Platteville, was driving northbound in the slow lane of traffic in his Kubota farm tractor and pulling a full silage wagon. Zachary Schroeder, of Cross Plains, was driving in the same lane of traffic in his 1999 Peterbuilt semi pulling a loaded trailer.
Investigators said Schroeder was not able to avoid Lange and crashed into the back of the tractor at highway speeds
Lange and Schroeder were both transported to Southwest Health Center in Platteville and were later transported by Med Flight to Madison for injuries from the crash.
Officials did not provide further information about the status of the drivers.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Documents: Family of Madison woman killed in police response settles for $4.25 million
- What Illinois' legalization of recreational marijuana could mean for the state line
- Wisconsin Army National Guard wins Pentagon environmental award
- Adams-Friendship high school parent alleges teacher sexually harassed daughter
- Court orders Rastafari house founders to stay away from church, THC for personal use
- MPD Burglary Crime Unit helps man find his beloved golf clubs