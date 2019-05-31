Drivers of tractor, semitruck identified after crash in Grant County, sheriff says

PHOTOS: Drivers of tractor, semitruck transported by Med Flight after crash in Grant County Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ]

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office has identified the drivers of a tractor and a semitruck involved in a crash near Platteville on Wednesday night.

First responders were called to a crash on Highway 151 near Southwest Road just after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Brandon Lange, of Platteville, was driving northbound in the slow lane of traffic in his Kubota farm tractor and pulling a full silage wagon. Zachary Schroeder, of Cross Plains, was driving in the same lane of traffic in his 1999 Peterbuilt semi pulling a loaded trailer.

Investigators said Schroeder was not able to avoid Lange and crashed into the back of the tractor at highway speeds

Lange and Schroeder were both transported to Southwest Health Center in Platteville and were later transported by Med Flight to Madison for injuries from the crash.

Officials did not provide further information about the status of the drivers.

