Drivers detouring US 151 construction lead to increase in crashes at Dodgeville intersection

DODGEVILLE, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said that since construction started in April on the US 151 interchange to get in and out of Dodgeville, at least five crashes have happened at the intersection with County Highway YZ.

Instead of following the posted detour on Wis 23 through Dodgeville, many drivers are using County Highway YZ to get back on to US 151. If they're heading towards Madison, that means crossing a busy highway.

"They're in a hurry. They're backed up 30-some cars at a time at 5 o'clock in the afternoon (with) people getting off of work," said Curtic Venden.

Venden and his wife have lived next to the US 151/County Highway YZ intersection for almost 50 years. He said it's never been this busy, and over the last few months the number of cars passing through has meant an increase in crashes.

"I've heard 'em, I've seen the ambulances coming. We've had five of 'em since they made the detour," said Venden.

Randy's Service and Towing has also noticed the rise in crashes.

"Probably two, three, maybe four times at least that we've been out there, picked up a couple cars each time," said Jonathan Hildreth.

Randy's had to tow away two cars this past Sunday, the fifth crash in about 10 weeks.

He said the crashes usually happen because cars pull out into the middle of the highway to wait to cross.

The Wisconsin DOT and the Dodgeville Fire Department are urging drivers to use the recommended detour and get on US 151 via the Wis 23 interchange.

Michael Bie with DOT said the department is "reaching out to local officials to discuss if potential changes to the access at County YZ are feasible until the interchange work is completed."

He said work on the interchange is expected to be done in September.

