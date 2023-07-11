Madison
Digital Producer
OREGON, Wis. -- A driver walked away with no injuries Tuesday after a dump truck overturned in Oregon.
Oregon fire, EMS and police personnel were called to County Highway MM north of Pleasant Oak Drive just after 9:00 a.m. after the crash was reported.
Oregon Fire Chief Glenn Linzmeier told News 3 Now that the dump truck blew a tire. The driver then overcorrected, lost control and the truck turned over and spilled some of the dirt it was hauling.
The driver was uninjured, however some diesel and other fluids began leaking from the truck and had to be contained. No other vehicles were impacted by the crash.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
