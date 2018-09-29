Driver suffers serious injuries after crashing into unoccupied building, authorities say
EAST BRISTOL, Wis. - Authorities said alcohol is likely a factor in a single-vehicle crash in East Bristol early Saturday morning.
Deputies with the Dane County Sheriff's Office responded to a collision between a vehicle and an unoccupied building at 1:55 a.m on the 1900 block of County Truck Highway V., according to Lt. Charles Immel.
The driver failed to negotiate a curve and crashed into the building, authorities said. The driver suffered serious injuries was transported to a local hospital via Medflight.
