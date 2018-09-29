Driver suffers serious injuries after crashing into unoccupied building, authorities say

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

EAST BRISTOL, Wis. - Authorities said alcohol is likely a factor in a single-vehicle crash in East Bristol early Saturday morning.

Deputies with the Dane County Sheriff's Office responded to a collision between a vehicle and an unoccupied building at 1:55 a.m on the 1900 block of County Truck Highway V., according to Lt. Charles Immel.

The driver failed to negotiate a curve and crashed into the building, authorities said. The driver suffered serious injuries was transported to a local hospital via Medflight.