Driver suffers serious injuries after crashing into unoccupied building, authorities say

Posted: Sep 29, 2018 11:29 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 29, 2018 11:29 AM CDT

EAST BRISTOL, Wis. - Authorities said alcohol is likely a factor in a single-vehicle crash in East Bristol early Saturday morning. 

Deputies with the Dane County Sheriff's Office responded to a collision between a vehicle and an unoccupied building at 1:55 a.m on the 1900 block of County Truck Highway V., according to Lt. Charles Immel.

The driver failed to negotiate a curve and crashed into the building, authorities said. The driver suffered serious injuries was transported to a local hospital via Medflight. 

 

