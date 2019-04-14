News

Driver strikes pole on E. Washington Ave, arrested on suspicion of 2nd OWI

Posted: Apr 13, 2019 10:39 AM CDT

Updated: Apr 13, 2019 08:15 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A driver was arrested on suspicion of a second offense operating while intoxicated after he struck a pole along East Washington Avenue Saturday night, police said.

According to the Madison Police Department, Benjamin Kallman, 42, was driving past 803 East Washington Avenue at around 9:38 p.m. when he struck a pole and sign outside the buildling.

The Kallman fled on foot, but was located by officers nearby shortly after, police said.

The suspect was arrested for a second offense OWI, driving with a revoked license, failure to install an ignition interlock device, hit-and-run and reckless driving.

Madison police are investigating the incident. 

