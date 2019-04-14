Driver strikes pole on E. Washington Ave, arrested on suspicion of 2nd OWI

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A driver was arrested on suspicion of a second offense operating while intoxicated after he struck a pole along East Washington Avenue Saturday night, police said.

According to the Madison Police Department, Benjamin Kallman, 42, was driving past 803 East Washington Avenue at around 9:38 p.m. when he struck a pole and sign outside the buildling.

The Kallman fled on foot, but was located by officers nearby shortly after, police said.

The suspect was arrested for a second offense OWI, driving with a revoked license, failure to install an ignition interlock device, hit-and-run and reckless driving.

Madison police are investigating the incident.

