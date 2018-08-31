Driver seen swerving, backing into traffic faces 7th OWI
TOWN OF BELOIT, Wis. - A driver who was seen swerving and then backing up into traffic was arrested overnight Thursday on his seventh drunken driving charge, Town of Beloit police said.
An officer stopped a white GMC pickup truck around 12:45 a.m. in the 2500 block of Riverside Drive, according to a release.
The officer was driving north on Riverside Drive when they noticed the pickup truck cross the center line going into the southbound lane of traffic, officials said.
The vehicle went to the shoulder of the road where, it abruptly stopped and started reversing into the northbound lane of traffic, according to the release.
The officer conducted a traffic stop, and eventually determined the driver, 60-year-old Clifford L. Grice, Jr. of the town of Beloit, had been drinking intoxicants, officials said.
Grice was arrested on tentative charges of seventh-offense operating while intoxicated.
