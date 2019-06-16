UW police: Man arrested for showing gun after road rage incident at UW Arboretum

MADISON, Wis. - UW - Madison police have made an arrest, after being called to the UW Arboretum Saturday afternoon for a man with a gun.

Lue Lee, 24, of Sun Prairie was arrested later in the evening.

Officers were dispatched to the area at 2:20 p.m. after a caller said a man in a black Acura sedan pointed a gun at them and pulled the trigger.

The victim said the gun didn't fire, and the man took off toward Seminole Highway.

After additional interviews with the victim and others, UWPD determined the gun was not pointed directly at the victim and the trigger was not pulled.

Instead, Lee displayed the gun in the direction of the victim after a road rage incident.

WiscAlert-A man with a gun reported in arboretum in a black Acura. Driver pointed gun at caller and left towards Seminole Hwy. Officers on scene. Avoid area. — WiscAlerts (@WiscAlerts) June 15, 2019

When the initial call came in, UWPD sent out a WiscAlert telling the campus community to avoid the area. About 25 minutes later, another WiscAlert said the suspect left the area and there was no longer an immediate threat.

Lee is being held in the Dane County Jail on a tentative charge of disorderly conduct, with a "use of a dangerous weapon" enhancer.

