UW police: Man arrested for showing gun after road rage incident at UW Arboretum

Posted: Jun 15, 2019 02:55 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 08:09 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - UW - Madison police have made an arrest, after being called to the UW Arboretum Saturday afternoon for a man with a gun.  

Lue Lee, 24, of Sun Prairie was arrested later in the evening. 

Officers were dispatched to the area at 2:20 p.m. after a caller said a man in a black Acura sedan pointed a gun at them and pulled the trigger. 

The victim said the gun didn't fire, and the man took off toward Seminole Highway. 

After additional interviews with the victim and others, UWPD determined the gun was not pointed directly at the victim and the trigger was not pulled.

Instead, Lee displayed the gun in the direction of the victim after a road rage incident.  

When the initial call came in, UWPD sent out a WiscAlert telling the campus community to avoid the area. About 25 minutes later, another WiscAlert said the suspect left the area and there was no longer an immediate threat. 

Lee is being held in the Dane County Jail on a tentative charge of disorderly conduct, with a "use of a dangerous weapon" enhancer. 

