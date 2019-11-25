Driver partially ejected, killed in Juneau County crash

File photo

TOWN OF CLEARFIELD, Wis. - A Kenosha man was killed this weekend in a rollover crash in Juneau County, officials said.

The Juneau County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded at 5:30 a.m. Sunday to a report of a one-vehicle crash on 39th Street, just east of Germantown Road, in the town of Clearfield.

The caller told officials he found a vehicle on its side and located a man who he thought looked dead under the van.

Deputies discovered a GMC Savana van in the north ditch resting on its passenger side. The driver had been partially ejected from the van and was deceased, according to the report. There were no other occupants in the van.

The driver of the van was identified as 59-year-old Edward A. Tannler.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, officials said.

