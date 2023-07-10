Madison
Juneau Co Sheriff's Office squad car
LYNDON TOWNSHIP, Wis. -- One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Lyndon Township Saturday evening, the Juneau County Sheriff's Office said.
Around 7:27 p.m. Saturday, deputies and paramedics responded to a crash on Parchem Road near Loescher Road.
Officials said the driver, Edward L P Aniskewicz, was driving south on Parchem Road when he left the roadway and rolled several times. He was ejected from the vehicle.
Aniskewicz was pronounced dead at the scene.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
