Driver involved in 2-car crash in downtown faces 7th OWI, police say

Posted: Jun 28, 2018 10:57 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 28, 2018 10:57 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A driver involved in a crash Wednesday night in downtown Madison faces his seventh drunken driving charge, police said.

Officers responded around 6 p.m. to the 300 block of West Wilson Street at South Broom Street for a two-car crash, according to a release.

One of the drivers, 47-year-old Kevin D. Parker, told police he tried to slam on his brakes as he approached Wilson Street from southbound Broom Street.

Witnesses said the light was red for Broom Street traffic and the second vehicle, which was going east on Wilson Street, was hit by Parker’s car.

No serious injuries were reported, police said.

The officer’s investigation led them to believe Parker was impaired by alcohol, according to the release. Parker was arrested on tentative charges of seventh-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating after revocation.

