Driver involved in 2-car crash in downtown faces 7th OWI, police say
MADISON, Wis. - A driver involved in a crash Wednesday night in downtown Madison faces his seventh drunken driving charge, police said.
Officers responded around 6 p.m. to the 300 block of West Wilson Street at South Broom Street for a two-car crash, according to a release.
One of the drivers, 47-year-old Kevin D. Parker, told police he tried to slam on his brakes as he approached Wilson Street from southbound Broom Street.
Witnesses said the light was red for Broom Street traffic and the second vehicle, which was going east on Wilson Street, was hit by Parker’s car.
No serious injuries were reported, police said.
The officer’s investigation led them to believe Parker was impaired by alcohol, according to the release. Parker was arrested on tentative charges of seventh-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating after revocation.
Previous Story
PD: Man tries to buy $1 burger with fake $50 bill, runs from police
Next Story
Tech on display as Trump comes to Wisconsin for Foxconn groundbreaking
Local And Regional News
- Minnesota approves Enbridge route for new Line 3 to carry crude oil across state
- Protesters, lawmakers oppose Foxconn plant on day of groundbreaking
- Walker, Foxconn plan economic announcement in Green Bay
- UW Police Chief Roman on Alec Cook sentencing: 'justice was not best served here'
- Hunger Heroes: Volunteers share why food pantry is so important
- Hunger Heroes: how your food donation could help seniors, veterans